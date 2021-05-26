Adding to the deluge of events and reveals this week alone, Far Cry 6 gameplay will debut on May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Ubisoft announced the reveal stream via the official Far Cry Twitter account with a short 30-second teaser trailer, featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Anton giving a propaganda-laced speech to the “true Yarans.”

RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021

After its reveal last year, Far Cry 6 was quickly delayed from its then release date of February 18th, 2021 to a more broad window of sometime before March 2022. Ubisoft later confirmed that the game was coming sometime this year, but didn’t put a more firm date on it. A Microsoft Store listing appeared to have leaked the release date, however that leaked date was today, May 26th, 2021, which obviously isn’t true at this point. It’s unknown if this gameplay reveal will also feature a revised launch date for Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 is a new twist on the Far Cry formula that puts players in the middle of a revolution in the fictional city of Yara, fighting against dictator Anton Castillo who holds his seat of power with a cruel and calculated brutality. You’ll take on the role of Dani Rojas—a local rather than an outsider, as past Far Cry games have been. Numerous other changes are being made to the game too, including third person cutscenes rather than telling the entire story from first-person, and a sprawling capital city.

When the first trailer and art was revealed, many fans thought Anton’s son Diego was in actuality a younger Vaas (the villain from Far Cry 3), but the developers have made it clear that’s not the case.

The Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal will premiere on YouTube on May 28, 2021 at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET.