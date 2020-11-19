Microsoft’s online store is no stranger to accidentally leaking information. This time, the outlet has listed Far Cry 6‘s release date before any official word from Ubisoft. If the listing is correct, we’ll be taking a trip to Yara on May 26th, 2021.

This falls in line with a recent notification of a delay by Ubisoft. Previously dated for February 18th, 2021, Far Cry 6 was delayed alongside Rainbow Six Quarantine to a release window of April 2021 – September 2021. In a note to fans, Ubisoft wrote:

While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we’ve been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context. Our teams around the world are working in the studios and from their homes to pour their passion and creativity into making an unforgettable gaming – one we hope you will love.

Ubisoft previously promised “the most ambitious game in the series to date” that will allow players to indulge in an “immersive fantasy” of leading a modern-day guerrilla revolution. The tropical island of Yara is described as a “rich and exotic world, filled with memorable moments, killer characters, and an epic story.”

Previous Microsoft store leaks have been accurate but we’ll update our readers when Ubisoft officially confirms (or denies) the aforementioned release date.

Far Cry 6 is in development for current and next-gen consoles alongside PC and Stadia.

[Source: Microsoft Store via Gaming Leaks & Rumors]