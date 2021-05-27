Dying Light 2—now officially known as Dying Light 2: Stay Human—is set to be released later this year on December 7. It was also confirmed to be getting next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions as well, rather than players needing to use backwards compatibility. Revealed during today’s Dying Light 2 live stream, the broadcast also highlighted more story details than we’ve previously seen. 20 years after the events in Dying Light, Dying Light 2′s new city of Villedor is the last bastion of humanity.

Players will take on the role of Aiden Caldwell. Story choices will shape Aiden as they search for someone from their past. As seen in past reveals, Dying Light 2’s world will also be shaped by choices made, including alliances, resources, and even just how it looks over time. You’ll be able to play with three other people in four-player co-op, which will also let you visit other players’ versions of Villedor to see how they differ from your own.

Having a Dying Light 2 release date is a relief to many following reports of troubled development and a toxic environment at Techland earlier this year. At the time, Techland admits that it had announced Dying Light 2 too early. It’s given small updates throughout the year, but today’s stream gave us the most we’ve seen of Dying Light 2 in quite a while.

Check out the lengthy 7-minute gameplay walkthrough trailer, which offers new information on the story, factions, parkour, and building out your unique Aidan Caldwell to survive as you prefer.

You can also watch the entire 30-minute “Dying 2 Know” presentation video, complete with additional developer commentary about Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It also features a look at preorder bonuses, Collectors Editions, and the Platinum Edition of Dying Light that is the entire first game packaged with all the DLC and upgrades its gotten since launch.

This is just the first episode of Dying 2 Know, with more coming throughout the year leading up to launch.

Dying Light 2 releases on December 7th, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.