Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC Now Free

Techland has made the Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC free for existing players following the release of the new Reloaded Edition. The latest update for the game, the Firearms Update, was also released today and introduces firearms to the game for the first time, as well as a host of other new features.

The Bloody Ties DLC offer is available for all players who already own the game’s standard edition so that they’re upgraded to the Reloaded Edition for free. The Reloaded Edition, which celebrates the game’s second anniversary, includes the Bloody Ties DLC and all game updates like New Game Plus and Photo Mode.

The Firearms Update is also included in the Reloaded Edition and became available for existing players today. The game’s biggest-ever update adds firearms — pistols, shotguns, rifles, and SMGs — to the arsenal, although Techland states they’re “an enhancement rather than a complete change of genre” and “open new possibilities without altering the DNA of the game.” All players who have completed the prologue before March 7 will get the Harran Pistol in their stash.

Other new features in today’s update include Survivor Missions. These are intended to test all of a player’s skills and are intended for co-op play, although solo play is possible. More Survivor Missions will be added on February 29 and March 7.

The bulletin boards of Villedor also have new missions with more items to earn for their completion, such as the Doppelganger Legend outfit. There are 50 more Legend Levels to earn too. Meanwhile, the original Dying Light’s Tolga and Fatin arrive in The City on February 29 with requests for assistance.

Away from the campaign, there are more bounties at Pilgrim Outpost which are specifically designed for Community Maps. These include Anniversary Bounties that are available between today, February 22, and 12:00 CET on March 7. The rewards for completing these include throwback items from the original Dying Light and the 2019 E3 trailer: the Scorpio, the Nocturnal Tribal Machete, and the Acolyte outfit.