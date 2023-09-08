Dying Light 2 Microtransaction Outrage Sparks Response from Techland

The latest Dying Light 2 update not only added a Payday crossover, but introduced DL Points, the game’s new currency meant to replace the more traditional model of purchasing premium gear bundles. The community responded in an overwhelmingly negative fashion to this change, which has prompted a response from developer Techland.

Many players did not like Dying Light 2’s DL Points

Pilgrims!

As always, we are gathering your feedback and hear your concerns. As far as we understand, a big part of the frustration stems from the pricing of the bundles and the resulting leftover DL Points.



To figure out this issue, we’ve already started working on a couple of… — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 8, 2023

The studio put out a lengthy message on its social channels. It noted that it heard player feedback and specifically brought up leftover points. The old system was simple in that players just bought the gear bundles for a flat price with their territory’s currency on their digital marketplace of choice.

However, the switch to DL Points meant that transactions weren’t as simple since gear bundles weren’t being sold at the exact values of the DL Point bundles. For example, if players want to buy the Firedevil Bundle on the store for 750 DL Points right now, they’d have to spend $9.99 to get 1,100 DL Points. And while it does offer discounts for those who buy the bigger DL Point bundles, this system means that players will usually have leftover points and might even have to overspend to get the bundle they want.

To remedy this, Techland noted it is working on solutions suggested by the community. One of these suggestions is letting users buy individual parts of existing bundles. This means that, while there will still probably be leftover points, players can at least pick and choose smaller items to use up their remaining balance.

The studio didn’t give a release window for these changes and said it will “take the devs some time to rework the system.” Franchise director Tymon Smektała is also going to hold an AMA session sometime in the future to talk about this debacle.

Techland put out an FAQ about DL Points after the update and explained that it was “just the first iteration” of the system, and the studio will be looking at feedback. It stated it was intending to “work on the DL Points model and its pricing further, polishing, and adjusting it” to give players the “best user experience possible.”