The Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 schedule didn’t mention Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake for a good reason. In a Twitter statement, Ubisoft India confirmed the game will not be appearing at the show. They also said the game will not be releasing until next year.

During their last earnings report, Ubisoft confirmed Prince of Persia was amongst seven titles due to be released during the current financial year. If this statement is still true, this means the game will now be released some time between January and March 2022. The game was originally due to be released last January before being delayed to March. The game was then further delayed to “a later date” despite the premature listing of the game’s trophies that suggested the game’s release may have been sooner rather than later.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

The full statement can be read below:

Hello Prince of Persia fans! Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown us in the past year. As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready. Until then, we wanted to express our appreciation for your continuous support, as well as your patience with us on our journey. We’re looking forward to the moment when we will be able to share more with you!

Prince of Persia isn’t the only game to be skipping Ubisoft Forward. Just yesterday it was confirmed The Division will not be at the show either. However, players will get to see Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and the newly renamed Rainbow Six Extraction.

[Source: Twitter]