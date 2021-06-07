When Ubisoft revealed the schedule for their Ubisoft Forward E3 show, one of the franchises not mentioned was The Division. In a message on Twitter, the Tom Clancy’s The Division teams have confirmed they won’t be at Ubisoft Forward—neither The Division 2 or The Division Heartland—with more news promised for the future instead. This is despite rumors of a new multiplayer PvP title originally believed to be making an appearance there. Called BattleCat, the game is supposed to be a crossover between Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and The Divison.

While The Division won’t be at Ubisoft Forward, Red Storm, Ubisoft Massive, and Ubisoft Bucharest assure players they’re still hard at work on the franchise. A new game mode for The Division 2 is still due to be released this year, while The Division Heartland will have more test periods for players to give the game a go before release. The full statement can be seen below:

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

One title originally expected to be announced at the show was leaked by Twitter member @Zer0Bytes0 earlier today. Several images supposedly showed a new mashup multiplayer PvP first-person shooter featuring Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and The Divison. Reportedly called BattleCat, VGC’s sources backed up the leaked images and stated the game will be heading to PC and consoles. Two game modes were leaked: Escort and Ringleader. Escort splits players into two teams with attackers escorting a package to the delivery zone while defenders aim to stop this. Meanwhile, Ringleader tasks players with collecting rings from defeated opponents.



The posted images have since been removed due to copyright violations but did show a variety of playable characters, including Echelon from Splinter Cell, Wolves from Breakpoint, and Cleaners and Outcasts from The Division. Each of this will have a unique ability and an ultimate ability. Echelon’s unique ability will be radar stealth while Wolves will get extra armor. The Outcasts’ ultimate ability will be Divine Intervention where nearby team mates will be unable to die for a limited period of time.

VGC has since confirmed the game is in the early stages of development (testing began in January) and will not make an appearance at Ubisoft Forward. Instead, players will get to see Rainbow Six Extraction, Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Siege amongst others.

[Source: Twitter, VGC]