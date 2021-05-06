In 2016, a new IP launched under the Tom Clancy umbrella. The Division took the world by storm and has racked up over 40 million players, as well as breaking several of Ubisoft’s own records. The publisher has now announced a couple of new The Division titles coming soon. The first is an untitled mobile game and more details are promised on this in the future. The second is a free-to-play game titled Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and it will be appearing on consoles, PC and cloud.

Red Storm studio, known for their work on Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon as well as their contributions to The Division, is the primary developer on The Division Heartland. The free-to-play title promises to offer a “new perspective on the universe” from a new setting. It will be a standalone experience so players won’t need to have tried either of the other two titles in the franchise. Those who want to take part in the game’s test phases can sign up on the Division Experience website. The full game is expected to be released in 2021/22.

Ubisoft Massive and Ubisoft Bucharest continue to work on new content for The Division 2 too. This will include a game mode that’s “entirely new to the franchise” as well as new ways for agents to progress that introduce more “variety and viability.” The teams still didn’t want to discuss any details for these but promise the content is still coming later this year. For now, players can make do with reruns of previous seasons, allowing them to earn rewards they’d previously missed.

Away from gaming, the franchise is branching out into new media. There’s the Netflix film starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Also titled The Division, it is inspired by the events of the first game in the franchise. Finally, there’s an original novel set after the events of The Division 2. This will look at how the Outbreak has manifested itself across the United States and will feature the stories of agents as they secure supply routes in difficult conditions.

[Source: Ubisoft]