Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 Announced by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in development from Swedish video game developer Massive Entertainment.

What do we know about Tom Clancy’s The Division 3?

The news came in an announcement from Ubisoft that Julian Gerighty had been appointed as the Executive Producer for The Division brand, and will move back to the brand once Star Wars Outlaws (which he’s currently Creative Director of) ships. Gerighty previously served as Creative Director on both The Division games, and in the statement, Ubisoft confirmed a third game was coming.

Ubisoft went on to say that Massive Entertainment is currently building a team for the third game. Gerighty will overseeing the entirety of The Division brand as a whole.

“This announcement represents Ubisoft’s dedication to the longevity of the brand,” Ubisoft said in a note to press. “In his new role, Julian will drive the many interdependent production elements of The Division brand in a unified direction. This includes development oversight, operations, and creative vision together with the development teams around the world who are currently developing the mobile game Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.”

“There are only a few games that I can genuinely say blew me away the first time I saw them, and Tom Clancy’s The Division is one of them,” Gerighty added in a statement. “I was immediately hooked, like so many others who are part of our devoted player community. It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to continue to build incredible and unforgettable experiences in this amazing world with the most talented teams around the world, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division originally launched in 2016, as an online-only action role-playing game. The game was set in a near future New York City following the aftermath of a viral pandemic, and saw players fighting across an empty Manhattan. A sequel was released in 2019, and a spin-off game — Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland — is also currently in development.