Rainbow Six Quarantine, at one time thought to be getting a rename to Rainbow Six Parasite, is now officially called Rainbow Six Extraction. Ubisoft revealed the new title in a quick cinematic teaser, showing an odd growth taking over a lab. The developer promises a full reveal for Rainbow Six Extraction to come on June 12 at 12pm PDT at the Ubisoft Forward event.

Another short video allows the dev team at Ubisoft Montreal to talk about their vision for Rainbow Six Extraction and how it’s evolved since the game was first revealed as Rainbow Six Quarantine (before 18 months of a pandemic forced a name change). It’s about “operators coming together, learning about the parasite and how to overcome it, and protecting each other every step of the way.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rainbow Six Extraction is built on the foundations of Rainbow Six Siege, a modern tactical co-op shooter “where you’ll be facing an always evolving alien threat.” They hint a lot about Extraction being a very appropriate name for the game, as Operators need to decide whether to push forward or extract, all while working together to ensure that no one is left behind.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first announced at E3 2019. It was rumored to launch in early 2020, but was pushed back and reworked in part due to the pandemic, and in part due to Ubisoft’s massive push to delay and change a number of its flagship games after criticism of the “Ubisoft AAA formula” that was starting to become stale. At one point, a leak seemed to indicate that Rainbow Six Quarantine would be changed to Rainbow Six Parasite. It appears that Parasite was what the game was referred to internally pending the official name change to Rainbow Six Extraction.

Ubisoft promises a gameplay premiere and additional details on Rainbow Six Extraction to come at Ubisoft Forward on June 12th at 12pm Pacific/3pm Eastern.