After a couple of delays, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was left without a release date, but that may soon be set to change. The appearance of the Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake trophy list on Exophase suggests that we’re now likely to see a release sooner rather than later.

The trophies themselves don’t drop any surprises. There are story-based trophies, those for completing certain actions, and some for taking the time to search out some of the game’s secrets. Perhaps most importantly, the game includes a Platinum. The full list of 25 trophies can be found below:

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake Trophy List

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Platinum Trophy

Earn them all! – Earn every trophy

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Gold Trophies

One Hard Decision – Defeat your father.

– Defeat your father. The Elevator – Survive the elevator fight.

– Survive the elevator fight. The Big Fight – Kill the vizier.

– Kill the vizier. There is always time for a drink – Drink while in a combat.

– Drink while in a combat. Crowd control – Stun 4 enemies at the same time.

– Stun 4 enemies at the same time. Sand the fight down – Defeat 15 enemies in a row without taking damage.

– Defeat 15 enemies in a row without taking damage. No respect – Drink while a frozen enemy is slowly falling down.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Silver Trophies

Full Circle – Activate palace defense system.

– Activate palace defense system. Prince of Light – Solve the Hall of Learning puzzle.

– Solve the Hall of Learning puzzle. Good time – Share a night of love with Farah.

– Share a night of love with Farah. Flying Circus – Vault over 2 different enemies while in slow-motion.

– Vault over 2 different enemies while in slow-motion. Scapegoat – Freeze the same enemy 5 times.

– Freeze the same enemy 5 times. Hidden doors – Find the secret level.

– Find the secret level. Megafreeze – Execute a megafreeze during combat.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Bronze Trophies

Sand Bearer – Obtain the Dagger of Time.

– Obtain the Dagger of Time. Visionary – See your first vision.

– See your first vision. Sword of Strength – Obtain the first sword.

– Obtain the first sword. Ultimate Sword – Obtain the final sword.

– Obtain the final sword. I might need those – Collect a sand cloud.

– Collect a sand cloud. Water is life – Find a secret fountain.

– Find a secret fountain. Any water is good water – Drink water from a waterfall.

– Drink water from a waterfall. It never happened… – Rewind first time.

Rewind first time. … I swear – Rewind 25 times.

– Rewind 25 times. Smoldering gaze – Stare at Farah very closely.

Originally due to be released in January, the game’s first delay saw it pushed back to this month, before another delay saw it moved to an unspecified release date. The reason for the delay was so the team could “deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.” This is likely a response to the lackluster reception Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake received upon its reveal, with many players complaining the graphics looked dated. Ubisoft India stated the style of graphics was a deliberate choice and they wanted to give the game a “unique visual treatment” different to other Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed. Whether the graphics have received a bit more love and attention remains to be seen.

Hopefully Ubisoft will announce a new release date soon, but the arrival of the trophies suggests the game is fairly close to release. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who purchase it on PS4 will be entitled to a free new-gen upgrade.

[Source: Exophase]