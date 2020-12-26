Those who purchase the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be entitled to a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade at no additional cost.

As spotted by ResetEra user The Praiseworthy, Ubisoft recently updated its official online store to add this information. A previously unannounced Nintendo Switch version was found on the same page as well. At the moment, we have no further information about the next-gen upgrades and what they will entail.

It’ll be interesting to see if The Sands of Time‘s remake will offer graphical improvements on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Following its reveal, the game was criticized for its dated graphics, prompting Ubisoft India to respond. According to the developer, the visuals are a stylistic choice.

“We really wanted to give a unique look to the game because Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is actually a fantasy story,” said Game Director Pierre Sylvain-Gires. “The narration, the 40 different levels you have to go through to finish the game are an immersion into the Thief of Baghdad and all these magical environments. So we decided to go for a unique visual treatment to make this game stand out from other games.”

Sylvain-Gires made it clear that fans should not to expect realistic graphics à la Assassin’s Creed. However, Ubisoft Store mentions “incredible” enhancements as one of the remake’s features. “Experience incredible graphical enhancements and re-designed gameplay mechanics,” reads the official description.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the next-gen upgrade.

[Source: Ubi Store via ResetEra]