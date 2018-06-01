Demolition Derby Racer Wreckfest Will Launch on PS4 in November

Bugbear Entertainment, known for their work on various racing games including FlatOut 1 and 2, Sega Rally Revo, and many more, have announced today that after two years in Early Access on Steam, their latest game Wreckfest will release on June 14th for PC, with a November 20th release planned for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The demolition derby-themed racer has been in Early Access since January 2014, but when it comes out of it, it will feature a set of brand new features to the game, including a new Challenge Mode, car customization, and much more. Presumably, all of this will make its way to the console launch of the game later this year, though Bugbear has not confirmed that. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for how the developers describe the game and some of its features:

About Wreckfest

Expect epic crashes, bumper-to-bumper fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend. Filled with once-in-a-lifetime racing moments thanks to true-to-life physics simulations, demolition derby-themed racer Wreckfest is crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage. Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground! Awesome Cars – Old, banged-up, patched-together cars that simply ooze style. From ancient American heavy-hitters to agile Europeans and fun Asians, you won’t find anything like this in other racers.

Meaningful Customization – Change more than just aesthetics: customize your car with performance upgrades and body armour.

Multiplayer – Wreck your friends online and take racing to the limit while chasing for demolition dominance.

Wreckfest is currently set to launch on November 20, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.