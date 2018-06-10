E3 2018: Prey: Mooncrash DLC Announced With New Game Updates

Arkane Studios had some exciting announcements regarding Prey at the Bethesda E3 2018 media briefing. Available as of today, Prey has an update including a couple of new additions to the original game and a new DLC, Prey: Mooncrash.

The new update is absolutely free and includes the following new additions:

Story Mode

New Game+

Survival Mode

This is already available as well as the new Prey: Mooncrash DLC. This takes place after the events of Prey, and players will play as Peter, a hacker sent to find out what is wrong with the TranStar moon base.

Fight overwhelming odds to escape a secret TranStar moon base where the enemies you encounter, the hazards you face, the goals you complete, and the loot you collect are different each time you play. With changing environments as dangerous as they are dynamic, the Mooncrash campaign for Prey will offer a fun, infinitely replayable challenge to test even the most skilled players. In Prey: Mooncrash, TranStar’s secret moon base stopped transmitting shortly after the events of Prey. Now Peter, a hacker stationed aboard a spy satellite tasked with intercepting TranStar communications, must find out why. Trapped and under a ruthless contract with KASMA Corp, Peter’s only hope of ever seeing his family again is uncovering the moon base’s lost secrets.

A new multiplayer mode called Typhon Hunter will be available later this summer. Bethesda will have more about Typhon Hunter at QuakeCon.

Prey: Mooncrash is available now for $19.99.