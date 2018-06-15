Death Note Characters Are Not Playable in Jump Force

From the outside, Jump Force seems like the perfect game for any manga or anime fan. Characters from series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and more all come together to fight it out, and the game does look good by all accounts. Unfortunately, it seems as if Death Note – while featuring players in the game – will have no playable characters when the game launches.

During an interview with game producer Koji Nakajima, he confirmed that Death Note characters will not be playable in the game, as they exist solely to serve the story. This game is going to feature a story around this unique situation, and that’s where Death Note comes into play. To kind of weave the story together. So, Death Note is not [going to have] a fighting game character.” said Nakajima, through a translator (via GameSpot).

Nakajima didn’t go into further details on the story, but publishers Bandai Namco did confirm later on that the news was true. Obviously, this will no doubt anger some fans, but the bright side of this is that the characters will still be in the game in some capacity, and judging by some of the early gameplay we’ve seen, Jump Force still looks like an exciting entry into the brawler genre.

[Source: GameSpot]