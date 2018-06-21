Gameplay Details and Screenshots of Upcoming RPG Crystar Released

FuRyu has provided details of its upcoming RPG Crystar. You can read the entire list of details over at Gematsu, but here are a few of the beginning bullet points outlining the kind of action-RPG Crystar is.

■ Press Release Overview

The player controls a beautiful girl named Rei Hatada, who in order to “revive” her dead younger sister Mirai Hatada, makes a deal with the devil of the other world that is limbo. The story will progress as you fight the souls that drift about limbo. Also, by defeating specific enemies, “Danmatsuma Thoughts” will appear, which by “crying to purify” will develop the protagonist mentally. In accordance with that, you can obtain weapons called “Shisou,” or “Mental Armor.”

Additionally, players can summon Guardians that embody the ideologies of the characters to fight while unleashing powerful special techniques. As you progress through the story, you will be able to choose from four characters to use in battle, including Rei Hatada, and freely switch between them.

Furthermore, you can choose the Guardian’s automatic counter and guard, and even novice action game players can enjoy it with ease. It is also loaded with enemy information, a background music collection, combo system features, and more, including plenty of side elements.

■ A Crying Battle Action RPG

“Beautiful Girl x Tears”

A unique action RPG developed by a team of wonderful creators.

Scenario: Naoki Hisaya

Character Design: Riuichi

Character Design and Modeling Artist: ntny

Background Music: Sakuzyo

Development: Gemdrops

Theme Song: Nagi Yanagi

Opening Animation: Shaft

Insert Illustration: Hajime Ueda

Logo Design: Winfanworks

■ Revive Your Dead Younger Sister

Rei, a girl who got lost in the world of life after death that is limbo, and her younger sister Mirai.

The sisters, who while confused are trying to return to their original world, are attacked by an unknown creature.

In order to protect Mirai, a superpower awakens within Rei. However, unable to control her power, Rei herself ends up killing Mirai.

The devil whispers to the despairing Rei. “If you reap the souls of the dead that drift about a different world, and sacrifice the tears you shed through that suffering, I can ‘revive’ the dead Mirai.”

Rei, who makes a deal with the devil for the sake of her sister, will take the stage in a battle that puts her own life at risk.