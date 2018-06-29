Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PS4 Has HDR and New Level Support

Here’s a nice little reminder for you, folks. The update for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has arrived for PS4. Apart from a variety of additions to the game, the update also offers support for the brand new Future Tense level, a creation from Vicarious Visions.

PS4 owners have even more additions that come with the update. For starters, HDR support is now implemented, so now players can enjoy the remakes with all of those lovely colors. This particular update weighs about 560MB. In other word, it should not take too long to grab.

Those who are keen to try this out probably already know that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a remake of the original Crash Bandicoot games that created by Naughty Dog. The remake was released to a hugely positive response from audiences.

Is anyone interested in trying out N. Sane Trilogy and to check out Future Tense? Share any other Crash Bandicoot experience you had recently. Hm, I have to admit, my last one was when I played it within Uncharted 4 (when Nathan and Ellena have a little gaming moment at home).

Important note: The update version 1.06 does not include the new level. The Future Tense level has to be downloaded separately from the PlayStation Store (it’s available for download now, if you wish).

[Source: Gamenuke and Reddit]