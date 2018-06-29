The Banner Saga Trailer Contest Kicks Off, Grand Prize is $4,500

Today, indie development studio Stoic and publisher Versus Evil unveiled the beginning of The Banner Saga trailer contest. People can submit the work they have and if they prove worthy, their work will be examined by a panel of judges, after which candidates get a chance to win the Grand Prize of $4,500. In addition, the one runner-up is going to get a digital copy of the complete The Banner Saga Trilogy, Deluxe Edition (for PC though, not PS4), while three third place winners get a digital copy of The Banner Saga 3 on the platform of their choice.

As confirmed by the devs at Stoic, The Banner Saga trailer contest starts on June 28, 2018 and will end on July 20, 2018 at 11:59pm PT. Participants have the opportunity to create their very own Banner Saga story. The winners are going to be revealed on July 25, one day before the launch of the trilogy and final game in the series, The Banner Saga 3.

“The fans of Banner Saga have been integral to our beloved series and, as we bring this epic journey to its climatic end, we’re excited to see interpretations of their own stories thus far”. Said Arnie Jorgensen, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Stoic. “We can’t wait to see how they will represent their experiences and how creative they will get in the trailer making process,” he added.

Okay, so, if you wish to take part in the contest, make sure you check out the full rules and regulations plus eligibility criteria for the contest over at www.bannersaga.com/contest.