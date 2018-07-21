Enter the Gungeon Receives Long-Awaited Free Expansion, Advanced Gungeons and Draguns

Dodge Roll recently released its long-awaited Advanced Gungeons and Draguns expansion for Enter the Gungeon, the full patch notes for which are now available. The free update is pretty massive, and brings with it a plethora of fixes and improvements across all platforms.

Without further ado, check out the patch notes below:

Patch 2.0.0 New Features New guns, items, enemies, shrines, NPCs, rooms, and secrets

Tons of new and powerful synergies – look for the blue arrow and improved item notification

New minibosses (Blockner’s Ghost and the all-new Fuselier)

New Spread Ammo box – adds a small amount of ammo to all equipped guns

Slide over tables by dodge rolling toward them!

Save hearts for later when at full health – pick them up at the new heart dispenser located at every floor entrance and shop (note: stored hearts are reset each floor!)

Added teleporters to more rooms (including chest rooms and exit rooms)

Turbo mode – delve into the Gungeon to find a new NPC who can enable this high-octane mode

Added a new gameplay option to increase movement speed when not in combat (for those who wanna go fast but don’t want to be shot at fast)

Added additional aim assist options (particularly for those who can’t or don’t like using the right stick)

Added Ultrawide support (set the graphics scaling to “Fast Scaling” or “Uniform Scaling”)

[Consoles] This update also includes the Payday items Gameplay Changes/Improvements Added a new loot profile which improves shop contents, increases room reward frequency, and tweaks item/chest drop rates to be more generous, particularly early in runs. This is enabled by default but can be changed in the options menu.

Replaced “key forcing” with tweaked key drop rates and guaranteed keys in the shops of the first two floors. There should no longer be any benefit to leaving a key uncollected.

Removed locked shops

Modified Robot balance (now receives casings for health up items and +1 armor for mastery tokens) [this is a buff on most platforms, but a reduction from what shipped on Switch]

Increased Hegemony credit drop rate, enabled credits to drop in shortcut runs, and added a credit reward for the first tutorial completion

Reduced the required kills on some of the longer Frifle hunts

Gave the smash tent and lost adventurer their own minimap icons

Added a new type of challenge for the Gunsling King

Glass Guon stones will no longer be stolen by the Resourceful Rat

Bullats can now drop casings if killed before they fire themselves

Charge guns can now be charged before entering a boss room and will keep their charge through the intro

Added an option to enable controller aim assist for beam weapons (formerly only worked on non-beam weapons)

Removed player-damage from several explosive items

Players now drop all items when killed in coop

Gave the Chaingunner a new attack with some range (watch out!)

Placed limits on boss attacks that leave the boss invulnerable for extended periods of time (High Priest and Cannonbalrog can each only use their immune attacks twice)

You may now receive a gun from the “shopkeeper” on taking the shortcut to the second floor, similar to the other shortcuts.

Skusket’s now spawn their bullets more slowly when the player is nearby (to reduce cases where the player takes damage immediately upon entering a room)

Reduced the effectiveness of player explosions destroying enemy bullets when many explosions are used rapidly

Sped up blobulon death animation speeds (to reduce the time you need to wait for them to split)

Made balancing changes to many guns and items (too many to list here)

Probably many other small things we’ve forgotten about! Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where firing very large bullets could fail when the player was standing near a wall

Fixed an issue where Lead Maidens did not remain open when frozen

Fixed a dungeon generation bug that could cause hallways to incorrectly connect to nearby rooms (including corners of boss rooms)

Fixed an issue where starting weapons/items couldn’t be dropped by *any* character (should only be locked on the character that starts with that item)

Fixed an issue where moving platforms could become desynced, making some rooms difficult or impossible to traverse

Fixed an issue where ammolets failed to give extra blanks when loading a midgame save

Fixed an issue where some shootable projectiles were not considered targets for aim assist (specifically the Dragun, High Priest and the boss in the Pilot’s past)

Fixed an issue where some non-shootable objects were considered targets for aim assist (the Mine Flayer’s mines)

Fixed an issue where purple lanterns didn’t appear for some NPCs

Fixed an issue where aim assist behaved unpredictably on the Kill Pillars

Fixed an issue where Rubber Kin and Tazies could get stuck in doors, or clip through them causing a soft lock

Fixed an issue where the Resourceful Rat could steal some items from the floor of secret rooms

Fixed an issue where Keybullet Kin weren’t affected by aim assist, homing projectiles, orbitals or companions

Fixed an issue where debris would hover in the air after falling on a moving platform

Fixed an issue where the Yellow Chamber could fail to remove enemies

Fixed an issue where curse values didn’t persist on death in coop

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn in the back wall of the Bullet King’s throne room

Fixed an issue where the Gorgun’s stone gaze didn’t affect some types of weapons

[Switch] Fixed an issue where an active item was missing from the Pilot’s past

[Switch] Fixed an issue where the right stick wasn’t zooming the minimap correctly

[Switch] Fixed some phantom Ammonomicon entries

[Switch] Fixed an issue where the Big Boy item could be stuck in an infinitely reusable state

[Switch] Fixed an issue where player beam weapons could create duplicate beams when affected by some status effects

[Switch] Fixed a crash caused by using the Sense of Direction in the shortcut shaft

[Switch] Fixed an issue that causes the game to become choppy after resuming from a long sleep

[Xbox/Windows Store] Fixed an issue where achievement catchup code was not properly running

[Xbox/Windows Store] Fixed a rare issue that could cause save corruption Patch 2.0.1 Fixed several crash issues

Polished some of the new synergies

Rebalanced audio and fixed several missing sounds

Added a tutorial for [REDACTED]

Chaingunners can no longer use their new attack on new players

Fixed an issue where chests could begin spawning in every room on the first floor Patch 2.0.2 Fixed an issue with coop and the new secret floor

Fixed a possible softlock caused by the DraGun’s door not opening

Fixed an audio issue which could cause guns to lose sound

Fixed an audio issue which could cause the game to lose all sound

Fixed an issue where using Save and Exit from the new secret floor reset players to the beginning of the run

Fixed an issue caused by killing a boss with the Combine Rifle

Fixed an issue where [REDACTED] could mistakenly spawn in the Breach

Fixed an issue with the Drill interacting with the new secret floor

Fixed a possible softlock caused by the Gripmaster grabbing the player in certain rooms

Fixed an issue with Snowballet’s damage scaling Hotfix 1 Fixed an issue where placing the Beholster in a dungeon could cause a hung loading screen Patch 2.0.3 Fixed a potential softlock when the player is grabbed by a Gripmaster (floating hand)

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in tables while sliding over them (particularly the shop table)

[REDACTED] mimics can no longer spawn in hallways

“Move faster out of combat” no longer affects the player while fighting a mimic in an unsealed room

Fixed an issue where shops with additional shop NPCs could still be locked

Lowered the volume in the GTCKTP room slightly Patch 2.0.4 Fixed an issue where a few synergies could make the player invulnerable

Fixed an issue where a hidden enemy could prevent the DraGun’s door from opening

Fixed an issue where bullets would hang in the air near the save button for the secret entrance in the Gungeon

Fixed an issue where going to a new floor while one player is dead in coop could cause a softlock

Fixed an issue where VFX could remain stuck on certain transforming guns

Fixed an issue where Synergrace could grant Master Rounds

Fixed an issue where flying could prevent certain actions on the new secret floor

Fixed the Ammonomicon picture for a new gun

Fixed a generation issue where a certain room could have a gap near the southern door

Fixed a sound issue with the Shotgun Executioners

More audio balancing

[Source: Reddit]