Monster Hunter: World is 38% Off on Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to snag Capcom’s massive hit, Monster Hunter: World, here’s your latest chance. The game is on sale right now on Amazon, for 38% off its normal retail value. That brings the game down to about $37 with Amazon Prime (free shipping and all that).

This is the perfect time to finally take the plunge with Monster Hunter: World, especially if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy. The next, major update is set to launch in August, and it’s a big ol’ crossover with Final Fantasy XIV. The event will not only add a boss fight against a massive Behemoth, but also add other little nods to the classic JRPG series, including an armor set and a few other goodies.

Monster Hunter: World has been a huge success for Capcom, actually making headlines as Capcom’s best-selling game in the company’s long history. Part of that is how accessible the game is compared to earlier entries, and part of it is due to a global release on multiple platforms, and particularly the PlayStation 4.

And hey, since we’re here telling you about this sick deal, maybe toss a little something into our virtual tip jar by using the following affiliate link to make your purchase. You get a cheap copy of Monster Hunter: World, and we get a little kickback.

[Source: Amazon]