Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy Still Rules UK Sales

It’s Monday morning, folks. That must mean it’s time to have a peek at the latest UK sales chart. Remarkably, this is the fifth week Vicarious Visions’ Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been at the very top of the software sales chart for the United Kingdom. Just to refresh your memory, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy contains the entire Crash Bandicoot series, which consists of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

This week also marks the return of Grand Theft Auto V, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Jurassic World Evolution, all of which did not make last week’s chart. Sony’s God of War is still hanging in there too. Ubisoft seems to be doing okay with their latest racer, The Crew 2, which is back on track and appearing right behind LEGO The Incredibles.

It is worth mentioning that both the UK and the US are going to see a huge number of new releases in the coming months, so the sales charts are bound to see some major changes soon.

The full UK sales charts for the week ending on July 28, 2018, can be seen below:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles The Crew 2 God of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Sonic Mania Plus Jurassic World Evolution Mario Tennis Aces

