Crash Bandicoot Games on Sale as Activision Celebrates N. Sane Trilogy Milestone

Activision and Vicarious Visions launched the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on PS4 in 2017, porting it to other platforms the following year. On Thursday, Activision announced that the game had sold over 20 million units worldwide. The publisher is celebrating this milestone and presumably fishing for a few more purchases with a major sale.

What Crash Bandicoot games are on sale?

The current Crash Bandicoot sale is available for PS4 and PS5 users and runs through July 3. It covers nine different items:

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024

For those who skipped it, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a remake of the first three games. While the standalone game is not on sale, it’s available separately or as part of the Quadrilogy, Crashiversary, and Spyro + Crash Remastered Bundles.

Quadrilogy Bundle includes the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4. It usually retails for $89.99 but is on sale for $22.49. Crashiversary includes those games plus Crash Team Racing and is down from $119.99 to $47.99. Finally, Spyro + Crash Remastered bundles the N. Sane Trilogy with 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Usually $74.99, fans can grab it for only $26.24.