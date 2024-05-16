New Crash Bandicoot and Spyro Games Speculated After Dev Tease

Toys for Bob is once again teasing fans regarding its next project, with speculations of a new Crash Bandicoot or Spyro game running wild. The developer, which recently downsized, has updated its website, removing everything from the landing page and displaying the image seen above of a Tiki mask.

Is Toys for Bob’s Tiki Mask tease for a new Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, or neither?

Fans are split over what the Tiki mask references. Some believe that it’s a reference to Crash Bandicoot’s Aku Aku, while others point out that Spyro 2 (and Reignited Trilogy) had Tiki idol monsters as well. Spyro fans are particularly getting their hopes up for a new game, noting that the teaser above is purple — the Spyro color.

Back in March, rumors emerged that a new Spyro game is in active development. The studio’s past tweets have also seemingly teased the same. Recent reports also indicate that Toys for Bob has struck a deal with Microsoft to publish its next game.

Following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Toys for Bob downsized and shut down its physical office. Shortly afterwards, the studio announced its independence. Considering Microsoft now owns both Spyro and Crash Bandicoot, it’s possible that the rumored Microsoft deal was for one of the two… or both.