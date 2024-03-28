New Spyro Game Reportedly in Active Development

Rumor has emerged that a new Spyro the Dragon game is in active development as of January 2024, being made by none other than Toys for Bob. The studio recently parted ways with Activision, choosing to become independent. However, reliable sources indicate that Toys for Bob struck a deal with Microsoft for its next game.

New Spyro game has seemingly been teased for a while

The new Spyro, if it’s real, will be the fourth mainline entry in the series (or Spyro 4, for now). YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh — known for their Spyro and Crash content — claims to have spoken to a number of developers at PAX East 2024, who had all heard rumblings of Spyro 4.

Following the publication of a Windows Central report that Toys for Bob and Microsoft have struck a deal for the developer’s next game, one of the folks Canadian Guy Eh spoke to at PAX East allegedly confirmed that Spyro 4 is in active development since January 2024.

Interestingly, it was on January 8 this year that Spyro’s official Twitter/X account tweeted what looked a lot like a Spyro-related tease.

Then again, Toys for Bob published a similar “tease” a year prior, so we’re not quite sure what’s truly going on here.

As usual, take this rumor with a grain of salt.