Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s New Trailer Explores its ‘Stunning World’

Following an announcement that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has officially gone gold, a new trailer arrived, showing off the game’s platforming mechanics. Now another new look at the upcoming title has hit the web. This one, brief though it is, explores the “stunning” locales Lara Croft will encounter in her latest adventure. Check it out below:

In the Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer, we see Lara entering jungles, exploring mountainous terrain, eyeing what are presumably tombs from afar, and gazing up at what is likely a platforming puzzle. Needless to say, the world does indeed look stunning. It appears to hold more than its fair share of danger as well. Considering Lara’s new globetrotting trek will see her attempting to thwart an apocalypse, the imminent dangers matter little.

The coming launch of Shadow of the Tomb Raider is bitter sweet. While no one should anticipate the hero’s death, developers have teased that this will mark Lara’s final journey in the trilogy. Unfortunately, there are presently no plans to explore her story any further; thus, she’ll be tested and pushed to her limits.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s synopsis is as follows:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Fans can experience Lara coming into her own as the Tomb Raider when Shadow of the Tomb Raider hits store shelves for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 14, 2018.