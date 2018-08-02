Physical Release of Apex Construct Delayed To End of August

PSVR’s Apex Construct retail release date has been delayed. Originally set to arrive on store shelves July 31, the date has now been pushed back almost a month to August 28. No specific reasoning was given for the delay of the PlayStation VR title.

Apex Construct was originally released back in February as a digital-only download. In our review of the game, we said Apex Construct “exemplifies what VR experiences could be on PlayStation.”

The VR title is described as “a creative blend of precision-based combat and puzzle-solving exploration.” Set in a post-apocalyptic world, you’re the last human left. Per developer Fast Travel Games, from Apex Construct’s initial announcement:

The game is set in a strange future where merciless robots prowl the world as a result of mankind’s reckless experiments. As the last human alive, you will need to explore this world to uncover its secrets while defending yourself from the synthetic creatures, utilizing an upgradable bow, arrow & shield setup. Progressing through the adventure, you will gradually reveal what actually happened to the world you once knew – and what your role is in the drawn out conflict between two powerful AIs. In addition to completing the main campaign, which should last around five hours and take you to places like pre-apocalyptic research stations, underground caves and parts of an old city, Apex Construct is filled with hidden areas to explore – and the more you explore, the more you understand about the world and the story. We call it ‘Exploration Driven Narrative’ and believe it really rewards players who take their time with the game.

The physical Apex Construct release comes from Perp Games. If that name sounds familiar, they’re also the publisher behind the recently-announced Zen Studios VR Collection. The new Apex Construct retail release date is Auguat 28, and will cost $29.99.