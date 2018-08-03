Take-Two Boss Says Red Dead Redemption 2 Will ‘Redefine’ the Industry

The Red Dead Redemption 2 hype continues, especially as its release date nears. Akin to Grand Theft Auto V, the hype is unlikely to cease even after it launches. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, continues to feed into the excitement, and with good reason. The publisher knows it has yet another massive hit on the cards. Apparently, Red Dead Redemption 2 is shaping up to be more than a commercial success, though. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick says the western will “redefine” gaming.

In a recent earnings call, Zelnick praised Rockstar’s work on Red Dead Redemption 2, calling it “yet another creative milestone” for the studio. The CEO’s words were vague with regards to exactly how Rockstar will change things this time around. However, he did tease that this new entry in the series will be another landmark event in entertainment.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ first title developed from the ground up for the current console generation. We could not be more excited about the upcoming launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is poised to be another massive entertainment event.

During the call, Zelnick also claimed Red Dead Redemption 2 sets out to “redefine our industry.” He believes the game has the potential to “captivate audiences around the world,” which certainly doesn’t seem beyond reason. Rockstar titles, regardless of the franchise, always have a collective hold on millions at a time.

Of course, this raises the question on what makes a game industry-defining. The original Red Dead Redemption, with its sprawling open world and carefully crafted narrative, redefined storytelling in open world games. It gave meaning to random side quests, placed importance on exploration, and inspired a generation of entertainment. This is true of media beyond gaming, too. Sure, it stands to reason The Witcher 3 would not excel as well at its open world setting, were it not for Red Dead. But the success of HBO’s Westworld also hinges on Red Dead’s influence, according to showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

Can another Red Dead Redemption be as influential? We’ll know once it hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26, 2018.

