Two New Soulcalibur VI Characters Announced During Evo Weekend

Character announcements are always a good way to punctuate Evo every year, and Bandai Namco was tossing them out like candy over the weekend. Among the games featured was Soulcalibur VI, which has yet to release, therefore plenty of room for news. In this particular case, two more returning characters have been announced, as Soulcalibur VI‘s “soft reboot” style continues to be established.

The two characters are Astaroth and Seong Mi-Na, and both are accompanied by a new trailer showing off the Demonic Guard and the Daughter of the Bladed Rod. Seong Mi-Na has been in the series since the beginning, while Astaroth debuted after Soul Edge.

In the trailer, it looks like Astaroth’s new super move is grab-based, which fits well with his heavy-hitting style. Seong Mi-Na, on the other hand, uses a multi-hit ability that summons a whirlwind and some pretty cool spark effects as she drags her weapon across the ground.

After being officially revealed at the 2017 Game Awards, 17 characters have been announced so far. Only one, if we don’t count guest character Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher), is a new character. This game appears to be a Street Fighter IV-like return to basics, after the previous title unsuccessfully tried to introduce a roster of mostly new characters.

Soulcalibur VI is set to release on October 19, 2018.