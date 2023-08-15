PS Plus Premium Seemingly Adding Tekken 6, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny

It looks like Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny are both set to join the PS Plus Premium classics line-up in the near future. The Bandai Namco Entertainment titles were recently rated for the PS5 and PS4.

When will Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny be added to PS Plus Premium classics?

As spotted by Gematsu, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee published new PS5 and PS4 ratings for Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, suggesting an imminent release. However, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be included in next month’s line-up, and we don’t know if they’ll come with trophy support or not.

Following its arcade launch, Tekken 6 released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2009 and was also ported to the PSP the same year. The more noteworthy addition here is Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny — previously a PSP-exclusive. Broken Destiny was released in 2009 on the revered handheld, and introduced God of War‘s Kratos as a guest fighter alongside new character Dampierre.

For now, Premium users can enjoy new additions Ape Escape: On the Loose, Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice, and MediEvil: Resurrection — all three of which come with trophies. The games are part of the August 2023 line-up, which has begun rolling out worldwide.