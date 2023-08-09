PS Plus Extra & Premium August 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has now unveiled the PS Plus Extra and Premium August 2023 games. They include a whole host of titles, like Lost Judgment and, for the first time ever, a few day-one launches. These games will be available for subscribers starting August 15.

Which PS Plus Essential August 2023 Games Are Worth Playing? PlayStation Plus Essential’s August 2023 games have come out, and each one has something different to offer. One is a sports…

PS Plus Extra August 2023 games

Sea of Stars and Moving Out 2 are the two newest games, but the former is not joining the library until August 29, as was previously known. Extra doesn’t usually have launch games, as it has previously only had Rouge Legacy 2, Stray, Humanity, and Tchia. Sea of Stars is an RPG inspired by games like Chrono Trigger and is from the same team that make the indie hit The Messenger, which was inspired by old Ninja Gaiden games. Moving Out 2 is a sequel to the 2020 Overcooked-like co-op title that has players moving out of (and now into) house and places.

And while Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition isn’t technically a new game, it won’t be joining the lineup until August 28. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is another case with an asterisk next to it since it requires the base game to play. Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed’s PS5 version is on offer, but its PS4 version, which came out later, doesn’t have co-op.

Sea of Stars (PS4, PS5)

Moving Out 2 (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5)

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (PS4, PS5)

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)

Source of Madness (PS4, PS5)

Cursed to Golf (PS4, PS5)

Dreams (PS4)

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (PS4, PS5)

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS4, PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS4, PS5)

Spellforce III Reforced (PS4, PS5)

Midnight Fight Express (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Premium August 2023 games

Premium has three PSP games, but that depends on how they are classified. Ape Escape: On the Loose is a PSP remake of the original Ape Escape on the PS1, which is already on Premium. MediEvil: Resurrection is also in a weird camp since it is a reimagining of the first MediEvil game on the PS1. Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice is the only true PSP game and is also the sequel to the first Pursuit Force, which came to Premium back in May.