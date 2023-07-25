Sea of Stars is a PS Plus Day One Release Alongside Xbox Game Pass

Sea of Stars will be a day-one release on PS Plus Extra and Premium alongside Xbox Game Pass. The game will be released on August 29. Therefore, it will be a late addition to the subscription service for next month, but it marks the first time a game has been released on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus simultaneously.

A demo for Sea of Stars is available on PS5 and PS4 today, July 25. While the demo does contain areas from the final build of the game, it avoids the story and other major spoilers from the main campaign. Instead, the demo focuses on dungeon-crawling gameplay systems and combat mechanics to give players a feeling for the turn-based RPG ahead of its release on PS Plus on August 29.

While Sea of Stars will be arriving on PS Plus on day one, it still remains an exception for games being released on the service. Just last month, Sony reiterated it was doing just fine without first-party day-one launches and that it would only look for third-party launches if “an opportunity to invest in a day-and-date” presented itself. On the contrary, Sea of Stars is just one of many day-one launches on Xbox Game Pass, which included Exoprimal, Common’hood, Techtonica, Toem, Maquette, The Wandering Village, and Venba in July 2023 alone.

Sea of Stars will be just one of the games added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in August 2023; more games will be added to the service on August 15. The rest of next month’s lineup is yet to be revealed by Sony, although we can expect more information in a couple of weeks’ time. However, we do know there will be 10 games leaving the service on the same day, including three Yakuza games.