Since its release in October of 2018, SoulCalibur VI has received its fair share of content, ranging from new stages, characters, and creation items. And now, thanks to the game’s Season Pass 2, even more content is on the way. Starting on November 26, 2019, Season Pass 2 owners will start to gain access to its new batch of content, including the addition of Hilde (Hildegard von Krone) as the game’s seventh DLC playable character. She originally debuted in SoulCalibur IV and is finally joining the roster of the lastest game. Joining Hilde is Armor Set C, and of course more content and characters are planned content for the future, including Haohmaru from Samurai Shodown and two characters that haven’t yet been revealed. There are also more than 50 new music tracks being added from SoulCalibur IV and V.

Hilde will have her own short story campaign, giving you a chance to practice her moveset. She gained popularity due to her unique fighting style, and that style will also be available in the create-a-character for customer characters based on her moves.

Check out the DLC’s English trailer:

Aside from the paid content mentioned above, Bandai Namco will also be releasing an update that adds free content for all players, including two new stages and the Crown Princess creation items.

Stages:

Silver Wolves’ Haven

Grand Labyrinth – Sealed Corridor (available only in Training Mode)

Creation Items:

Crown Princess Helm

Crown Princess Helm (Visor Up)

Crown Princess Armor

Crown Princess Attire

Crown Princess Footwear

We don’t know exactly when the rest of Season 2’s content will roll out, but if the timeline of the first season is any indicator, we could be waiting six months or more to see the full thing come to fruition. Currently, Season Pass 2 has yet to appear on the PlayStation Store, though we expect it to be available next week with Hilde’s launch. If it’s anything like Season Pass 1, you should be able to buy characters individually for $5.99 apiece if you’d rather not commit to the full Season of content.

Hilde joins SoulCalibur VI’s roster of characters that include 2B from NieR: Automata (part of Season 1’s DLC lineup), Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, and other beloved characters from SoulCalibur history.