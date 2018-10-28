NieR: Automata’s 2B Joining Soulcalibur VI Roster

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced at Paris Games Week 2018 that NieR: Automata‘s 2B will be joining Soulcalibur VI‘s roster as DLC. The character pack is part of the Season Pass, and includes her background music, stage, costume, weapons, and more.

Check out a trailer below.

Meet 2B from @SquareEnix‘s NieR: Automata! This YoRHa android and her dual swords will be making their way to the #SOULCALIBURVI, along with her own stage & background music. Bring more than your fists to the fight. Order SOULCALIBUR VI today: https://t.co/x53aiJ8q4c pic.twitter.com/X6nfwyuDGb — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 27, 2018

An official character overview is as follows:

A new guest character will be joining the stage of history! Meet YoRHa No. 2 Type B from Square Enix’s NieR: Automata. 2B and her dual blades, Virtuous Contract & Virtuous Treaty, are designed for combat against machine lifeforms, employing acrobatic leaps and mid-air slashes, lightning-fast evasions and perfectly coordinated strikes! She will be making her way to the Soulcalibur VI along with her own stage and background music.

Soulcalibur VI released last week to positive reviews. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Paulmichael praised the game‘s strong single-player mode, noting that it offers dozens of hours of gameplay to enjoy.

