NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is due to be released tomorrow (our review is out now) and the trophy list for the latest version of the game has been unveiled. As revealed by Exophase, the trophy list contains some changes from the original list for NieR on PlayStation 3. These include a trophy for the game’s new ending.

The base game now has 47 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. The original 42 trophies remain in the list with five extra trophies to earn for a variety of tasks, including a new ending E. As always, there are spoilers in the list so look away now if you don’t want to know.

NieR Replicant Trophy List

NieR Replicant Platinum Trophy

The Final Verse – Congratulations! Thank you for playing!

NieR Replicant Gold Trophies

Something Very Special – You viewed the fourth ending (Ending D).

NieR Replicant Silver Trophies

Combo Master – You pulled off a 100-hit combo.

NieR Replicant Bronze Trophies

The Book of Legend – Grimoire Weiss joined your party.

– You drove off Devola and Popola within three minutes. Daredevil – You risked life and limb 10 times to discover someone’s secret.

NieR Replicant will not only come with extra trophies but also includes extra game content, such as a new story episode, dungeons previously exclusive to the Japanese release of the game, and the soundtrack and guest cast from NieR:Automata. There will also be overhauled combat, new characters, a new ending, fully remastered visuals, a re-recorded soundtrack and all-new voice dialogue recorded by a cast of new and returning voice actors.

The game will be released on PS4 tomorrow, April 23. Those who pre-order the game within the next few hours will get a PS4 dynamic theme, a set of 14 avatars, and a digital copy of the three-track mini soundtrack that includes three tracks from the first disc of the White Snow Edition soundtrack.

[Source: Exophase]