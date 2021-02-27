Square Enix and Toylogic have published a 5-minute video introducing NieR Replicant‘s English voice actors, revealing a robust cast that includes Ray Chase, Zach Aguilar, Liam O’Brien, Laura Bailey, Julie Ann Taylor, and Eden Riegel.

Check out the video below.

The adult protagonist is voiced by Ray Chase whereas the young protagonist is voiced by Zach Aguilar. Liam O’Brien lent his voice to Grimoire Weiss, Laura Bailey is the voice behind Kaine, Emil is voiced by Julie Ann Taylor, and last but not least, Eden Riegel is Devola/Popola.

Officially titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the game is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 22nd in Japan and rest of Asia, and on April 23rd in North America and Europe. A PC version will also release on the same day in the West.

An overview is as follows:

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction. A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world. A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister. A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity… NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the ‘Sealed verses.’

PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have not been announced.