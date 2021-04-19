When NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is released, it will include plenty of new content as well as improved visuals and soundtrack. The extra content will include a new story episode, dungeons previously exclusive to the Japanese release of the game, and the soundtrack and guest cast from NieR:Automata.

The brand new story episode is called Mermaid. Taking place on a wrecked ship and featuring a little girl, players can take part in a new scenario and boss battle. Meanwhile, the extra dungeons were previously released as DLC for NieR Replicant in Japan but are similar to the The World of Recycled Vessel DLC. Those who make it through the dungeons will earn a range of weapons and two costumes, Kabuki and Samurai. Once these costumes have been unlocked, players can head into the option menu to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil’s face.

After finishing NieR Replicant for the first time, players can then switch the background music to feature tracks from NieR:Automata. The English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will also make an appearance. While not included in the game itself a free 4 YoRHa DLC costume pack will be available at launch, featuring costumes and weapons from Automata‘s 9S, 2B and A2 characters.

With the help of Platinum Games, NieR Replicant will also feature overhauled combat as seen in a recent gameplay video showcasing a boss fight. There are new characters, a new ending, fully remastered visuals, and a re-recorded soundtrack. There will also be all-new voice dialogue recorded by a cast of new and returning voice actors.

Those who pre-order on PlayStation 4 will get a PS4 dynamic theme, a set of 14 avatars, and a digital copy of the three-track mini soundtrack that includes three tracks from the first disc of the White Snow Edition soundtrack. NieR Replicant releases on April 23.

[Source: Square Enix]