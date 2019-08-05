Soulcalibur VI made quite the splash at EVO 2019 during the Grand Finals, as Bandai Namco had plenty to unveil. During a brief rundown of everything coming to the title in the future, two characters were revealed for the roster. In addition, a few details about Bandai Namco’s planned content for Season 2 were also shown off. According to the news, Cassandra will launch today for Soulcalibur VI’s Season Pass owners. Upon Season 2’s content release, guest character Haohmaru will serve as one of its new additions.

The Season Pass 2 content will contain a total of four characters, each with their own set of character customization items. While three of the characters currently remain a secret, Bandai Namco confirmed Haohmaru, star of SNK’s Samurai Shodown, is slated to take part. A release date for Haohmaru and the second season of content did not receive a reveal.

In announcing the new content coming to Soulcalibur VI, the publisher launched a first look trailer for the Season Pass 2 additions. Near the trailer’s end is where Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru gets a brief moment to shine. Check it out in the video linked below:

Cassandra, who first debuted in Soulcalibur 2, has not featured as a playable character in a mainline entry since Soulcalibur 4, which originally hit store shelves in 2008. As such, her return has been a long time coming, indeed. Haohmaru’s arrival in the franchise will see him join other notable guest characters.

The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia launched with the game late last year, even taking up real estate on the cover art. 2B of NieR: Automata fame represents another notable addition to Soulcalibur VI’s impressive roster. Whether or not Bandai Namco plans to bring other guest characters into the mix after the impending crossover with Samurai Shodown presently remains to be seen.

[Source: Polygon]