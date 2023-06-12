Soulcalibur 5 and Its DLC Will Be Delisted Soon

PS3 fighter Soulcalibur 5 and its DLC are being pulled from sale, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced. The game was first released in January 2012 as the 6th main entry in the franchise.

When will Soulcalibur 5 be delisted?

The announcement came as somewhat of a surprise because it doesn’t give players much of a notice. Granted Soulcalibur 5 is over 11 years old, Bandai Namco is giving players just a week to take note of the delisting and purchase the content.

Soulcalibur 5 will no longer be available after Tuesday, June 19.

Valiant Warriors – Soul Calibur V is taking its final curtain call on the stage of history and will be sunset on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on June 19, 2023. The base game and all associated DLC will no longer be available for purchase. Thank you for your continued support. — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) June 12, 2023

Although Soulcalibur 5 received positive reviews overall, the reception did not translate into sales, putting it behind its predecessor by millions. Its successor, Soulcalibur 6, released in 2018. In the same year, producer Motohiro Okubo said that the franchise‘s future hinges on Soulcalibur 6’s sales, especially because the IP itself was almost shelved at one point.

While we don’t have updated sales figures, Bandai Namco said back in 2019 that it considers Soulcalibur 6’s launch to be “successful.” The game did sell better than Soulcalibur 5, but did not sell as much as a number of earlier entries, including SC4.

Since Soulcalibur 6’s release, there’s been no word about the franchise’s future.