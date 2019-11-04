With the second season pass for Soulcalibur VI starting soon, we now have a better idea of who’s going to be part of it. Hilde will be the first character offered by the season pass, returning to the series after first being introduced in Soulcalibur IV. A noble princess and knight of a nation known as Wolfkrone, Hilde was forced to become the nation’s commander at a young age after her father goes insane due to Nightmare’s influence. She fights with a short sword and spear, allowing her access to both long-ranged and short-ranged attacks. The trailer shows her using both weapons effectively, running opponents through and knocking them into the air. It also showcases her personality, always being proper even in dangerous situations. It sure takes a lot of guts to give Nightmare a pleasant curtsy after he threatens to eat your soul, after all. If you want to check out the trailer, you can do so below:

Not only will the DLC add Hilde to the game, but it will also introduce a short story campaign for her. Additionally, Hilde’s fighting style will become available for the character creator, so you can make your own version of Hilde if you so desire.

Hilde was one of the very few new characters introduced in Soulcalibur IV. Despite this, she managed to become quite popular thanks to her unique fighting style and the fact that she was a woman who wore full armor rather than showing off as much skin as possible. She returned for Soulcalibur V and several spin-off games but wasn’t included as part of VI‘s launch roster.

The second season pass for Soulcalibur VI will come with four new fighters, with Hilde being the first on the list. We already know the second character will be Haohmaru from the Samurai Shodown series, giving the game its third guest character after it launched with The Witcher‘s Geralt and added Nier: Automata‘s 2B as the first DLC character. The last two characters have yet to be revealed. If you want to know more about Soulcalibur VI then you can read our review of the game.