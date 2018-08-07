This Week in Importing: August 7 – Horizon, Shadow of War, and More

This week in import game deals, players can fight the monsters off as Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn or battle orcs in Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Vita owners aren’t left out though, as both Operation Babel and Demon Gaze II hit the sale rack.

While you are importing, make sure to check out the Ultimate Summer Sale, which is still ongoing, and the Flash Sale that ends on August 9, 2018.

This weekly sale lasts through August 14, 11:59 (GMT +8). These import game deals are available while supplies last. If you want to jump on some great deals, then make sure to head on over to Play-Asia and start shopping.

It’s worth noting that some Japanese and Asia games will include an English translation, but not all do. Please make sure you check what region the game is from, as it may not include English subtitles. Also, be sure to use the code below to get an even better deal on your purchase!

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to take advantage of any of these deals, and look forward to more sales next week.