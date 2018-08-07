Grab Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.24 Before Your Next Road Trip

While Gran Turismo Sport has received a host of updates since its October 2017 debut, it seems Polyphony Digital is intent on keeping the racing simulator fresh and pristine. Such is the case with the latest Gran Turismo Sport patch, which mainly addresses a few minor issues. Update 1.24, is now live.

This latest Gran Turismo Sport update, which weighs in at around 200 MB, fixes things like the Circuit experience, car decals, livery displays, and more. Check below for the full patch notes for 1.24:

Circuit Experience Fixed an issue where records registered before the ranking reset applied with Update 1.21 were not being updated properly after Update 1.23. Cars Fixed an issue where the livery of the number plates on the Honda S660 ’15 was not displayed correctly.

Fixed some of the decals on the Mazda 787B ’91. Livery Editor Fixed an issue where decals on liveries made after Update 1.23 were becoming blurred.

Fixed an issue where decals applied to the rear of the helmet with the “spherical surface” projection method were becoming partially cut off when driving. (If you have created car liveries and helmet liveries with Update 1.23, please re-upload the liveries to fix these issues.) Other Adjustments Fixed an issue where driving the Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ 2017 (both Standard and Colour Variation models) it was not possible to properly shift down while braking.

Fixed an issue in “Scapes” where the driver would not change to the avatar driver when the option “Change to Avatar Driver” in the [Car Settings] section of the [Detailed Settings] menu was set to “On.”

Gran Turismo Sport is available for the PlayStation 4. Back in July 2018, Gran Turismo Sport Producer Kazunori Yamauchi announced that the game had passed five million racers since its October 2017 release.

[Source: GearNuke]