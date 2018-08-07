NIS America Bringing The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince to PS4 and Switch in 2019

NIS America has revealed a new game localization, of Nippon Ichi’s The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, set to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Here’s a cute, little introduction to the game, from NIS America’s announcement:

Alone in the forest, a wolf sings her song. Mesmerized by this beautiful voice, a little prince from a nearby kingdom wanders into the dark forest every night to find its source. However, the little prince startles the wolf during one of his visits, and she swipes her long claws in fear and blinds him. Now, the blind prince must trek through the dangerous forest to find a cure and restore his sight. The wolf, transformed into a beautiful princess, shall be his guide. With her ability to transform at will, she will protect the little prince at all cost. But can a blind prince survive in an all-seeing forest?

A new trailer was also released, which doesn’t show any gameplay. However, it does present the tone and style of the game, which feels a bit like a fairy tale with some macabre undertones. Check it out! For more information on The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, you can take a look at our coverage of the Japanese release, which includes gameplay footage and other details.