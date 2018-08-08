Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Video Arriving August 9, 2018

After months of brief story teasers and screenshot reveals, Rockstar Games will finally unleash a Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay video. The news came courtesy of Rockstar’s official Twitter account. A tweet featured new key art and the announcement that Rockstar plans to release the video on August 9, 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video Thursday, August 9th 11AM ET https://t.co/BWSRbl4T7A pic.twitter.com/jF8q5CcWzD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 8, 2018

The video will go live at 8 am CST/11 am EST on YouTube, rockstargames.com, and the studio’s other social media channels, such as as Facebook and Twitch. Exactly what fans should expect from this gameplay reveal is unknown.

However, precedent set by Grand Theft Auto V’s first gameplay video, which launched in July 2013, suggests this official look at Red Dead Redemption 2 could run upwards of five minutes in length. The aforementioned GTA V video was narrated and well-produced. It showed off the vastness of Los Santos, briefly introduced each of the three playable characters, and teased how the narrative would play a part in mission structure.

GTA V’s official gameplay reveal also gave us our first glimpse at the mechanic that allows players to switch between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. Other notable reveals dealt with updated gameplay mechanics and miscellaneous activities—shopping, sports, exploration, vehicle customization, hunting, and more. Perhaps a similar video should from Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay reveal?

Red Dead’s next entry hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26, 2018.

[Source: Rockstar Games’ Twitter]