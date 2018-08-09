Shadow of the Tomb Raider Allows Separate Difficulty Settings for Different Features

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider official website has received a fascinating update, which goes into explicit detail on the game’s various accessibility and difficulty settings. Accessibility is an ever-evolving point of focus in video games, and seeing developers more publicly point to that is always cool. But this update does something in particular that few games of its kind have done. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a big game with disparate activities, including combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving. So in this game, the last of a trilogy, players will be able to set separate difficulty options for those specific categories.

Here are the official bullet points for each of the difficulty settings, which are Combat, Exploration, and Puzzle:

Combat Easy Aim assist enabled

Enemies have lower health and do less damage

Ammunition boxes are plentiful

Enemies have illuminated silhouettes Normal Enemies have normal health and damage

Ammunition boxes are rare

Enemies have illuminated silhouettes Hard Enemies have increased health, do more damage and locate Lara more quickly.

No health regeneration in combat

Ammunition boxes are rare

No hit markers on the reticle

Enemies are not highlighted in Survival Instincts Deadly Obsession Same as hard

No HUD icon when Lara is being detected by an enemy Exploration Easy Obvious white paint on critical path

Longer saving grab timer

Base camps are lit Normal Discreet white paint on critical path

Normal saving grab timer

Base camps are unlit Hard No white paint on critical path

Reduced saving grab timer

No Survival Instincts during exploration

Base camps are unlit Deadly Obsession Same as Hard

Base camps are unlit and require resources to light

Game only saves at Base camps Puzzles Easy Lara gives direct hints on next action to perform

Interactable objects are highlighted in Survival Instincts

Objects necessary to progress highlighted in blue during Survival Instincts

Longer window of opportunity for timed mechanics Normal Lara gives general hints on the next action to perform

Interactable objects are highlighted in Survival Instincts

Normal window of opportunity for timed mechanics Hard/Deadly Obsession

No hints are given by Lara

No Survival Instincts

Shorter window of opportunity for timer mechanics

Cool, right? Also, here’s a sample of the various accessibility options, which go far beyond the simpler choices you may be used to:

Optional Y Axis Inversion

Toggling on and off Vibration

Reducing Camera Shake

The option to center the camera horizontally so that it is ‘soft locked’ on Lara’s back, requiring the use of only one stick for movement. The other stick can still be used to move the camera if desired.

The option to tap rather than hold left trigger to aim down the sights

The option to use right (default) or left stick to aim, when looking down sights (left trigger)

The option to hold button press prompts rather than repeated tapping

The option to push the stick directionally for crank control prompts rather than rotate

Adjustable aim sensitivity

Our Audio accessibility options include:

Subtitles: Off, On with Color, On without Color

Environmental Subtitles: Display subtitles for all conversations taking place nearby, or only for critical conversations

Closed Captioning: Display additional or interpretive information such as sound effects, musical cues, and other relevant audio information

Eidos Montreal is going the extra mile here, to make sure anyone who wants to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider has an extra chance to do so.

[Source: Shadow of the Tomb Raider Official Website]