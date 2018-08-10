Eidos Montreal Dev Explains the Differences Between Uncharted and Tomb Raider

Comparing Tomb Raider and Uncharted isn’t a novel concept. Since the latter’s debut on the PlayStation 3 in 2007, the similarities have seemed obvious. Just as Indiana Jones influenced Uncharted, the Tomb Raider franchise did too. Tomb Raider’s 2013 reboot raised the comparisons to new heights, as it adopted Uncharted’s focus on cinematic storytelling and action set-pieces. Of course, there are just as many contrasting aspects between the two. In an intervew with GameSpot, Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Narrative Director, Jason Dozois, touched on a few of the differences.

The tone [in Uncharted] is a little different—they’re more grounded with their mythology, and we’re more magical. They’re more humor-oriented and we’re a bit more drama-oriented. I think we have a uniqueness on the exploration side.

He continued, saying that he and Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s development team at Eidos Montreal are “huge fans of Uncharted.” Dozois added, “I loved Uncharted 4, it was a lot of fun. Great storytelling and great character moments. It’s fun to be in that world.”

Of course, there are several other differences as well. Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider reboot depicted Lara Croft as a budding archaeologist. Meanwhile, Nathan Drake is a treasure hunter who often has little respect for the sacred and historical grounds and artifacts he explores. Uncharted has a cast of characters who all support Drake on his various journeys. Lara, on the other hand, typically works solo.

That these two series are essentially the two biggest of their kind in gaming offers another explanation as to why Tomb Raider and Uncharted are so often compared and contrasted. Because they provide such different experiences, having two action-adventure franchises of this nature was more than enough for a while. However, since Uncharted is complete for the foreseeable future and Shadow of the Tomb Raider may mark Lara’s final adventure, the ache for another treasure hunting escapade will soon set in.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.

[Source: GameSpot]