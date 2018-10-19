Elite Dangerous: Beyond Chapter Four Changes Mining and Exploration, Other New Additions

New details have emerged regarding the fourth and final chapter to Elite Dangerous: Beyond. The update will come with new additions to multiplayer, mining, and exploration, as well as all-new features and upgrades for every commander. The update is free to every Elite Dangerous and Elite Dangerous: Horizons player on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read a full description of the new features, below:

Exploration: A new Analysis Mode, with the improved Exploration Discovery Scanner and Detailed Discovery Scanner, is a game-changing, brand new way for all Commanders to explore the galaxy. After an initial scan of the system, players will then be able to tune their scanners to find stellar bodies and other phenomena. Unidentified Signal Sources and conflict zones will also appear, allowing players to easily track down interesting or important things within the system. Not only is this new system a more realistic, satisfying and engaging exploration experience, but also provides players with the freedom to make more informed decisions on where to look next, and be ultimately better rewarded for time spent exploring. Commanders will now have probes that can be arced onto planetary surfaces, and planetary rings, to map them in detail, locate points of interest and leave their mark on the galaxy in a new way. Mining: Asteroid belts and planetary rings are about to get very busy. New tools and mechanics will provide a fresh, exciting and lucrative mining experience for all Elite Dangerous Commanders. Using new exploration mechanics, miners can investigate rings to locate the best spots to start their mining sessions. With the right amount of skill and expertise, Commanders can create an awesome asteroid detonation before sweeping up the spoils. Squadrons: Squadrons is a new way of uniting like-minded Commanders in Elite Dangerous. Players will be able to take part in Community Goals together and compete for top spots, and bragging rights, in weekly leaderboards. New communication tools such as in-game chat channels and a new web portal, give players the freedom to manage their Squadron and collectively blaze their trail across the galaxy.

But that’s not all. You can also expect visual improvements, background simulation updates, and new ships and cockpit interface changes, which have yet to be revealed. No release date has been announced for consoles yet, but with the beta coming to PC next week, it shouldn’t be too long before it hits the PS4.

Who else is excited for the new update? If you’re not sure about this title because you’ve simply got too many space sims to play as it is, check out our review to help your decision. Let us know what you think of it in the comments!

[Source: Frontier]