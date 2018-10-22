Get Red Dead Redemption 2 a Few Hours Early at Target

If over eight years of waiting for Red Dead Redemption’s follow-up is eating you alive, there’s a way to snag it a few hours early. However, as far as anyone can tell, Target is your only option. According to the store’s weekly ad, customers can pick up a copy of Red Dead 2 at 9 pm on October 25, 2018. That’s three hours ahead of the title’s midnight launch on October 26, 2018. This early release counts for both the standard and special editions of the game, the latter of which costs $79.99 USD.

Target’s early release of the upcoming title does not count towards the PlayStation 4 Pro Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle. That particular deal won’t be available to Target customers until midnight on October 26, 2018. The bundle consists of the 1TB PS4 Pro and a free copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, all for $399.99 USD.

Don’t expect to purchase a copy early at Target and immediately begin exploring Rockstar’s recreation of the American West, though. The game itself will not unlock until the clock strikes midnight. At the very least, you can begin what is sure to be a lengthy install process. Red Dead Redemption 2 takes up about 100GB of space across two discs.

Of additional interest is this news’ stark contrast to a recent story about independent retailers’ receiving the game late. Independent brick and mortar stores aren’t the sole businesses affected by what reportedly amounts to a distribution issue. GameFly also anticipates receiving copies of Red Dead 2 after launch.

[Source: Target via Forbes]