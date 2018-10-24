Free Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App Will Help You Chart Arthur’s Journey

Companion apps can enhance the gameplay experience or offer a different way to play entirely. In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, its companion app will offer the former. This free iOS and Android app launches on October 26, 2018 alongside the game and offers a different way to view information on your journey.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion app serves as a secondary map screen, a way to view Arthur Morgan’s info/stats, and another method for accessing your in-game journal. You can even keep the HUD on the app for a more immersive experience on your television. Additionally, the app “provides stat tracking through Social Club, contains the full digital game manual, plus an optional digital version of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete Official Guide from Piggyback and more.”

Given the supposed size of this map, being able to have this on your phone or tablet might not be a bad idea. Some may find using touch controls is simpler and more intuitive than having to scroll over a map on their console. While smartphones/tablets don’t match with the time period, it’s how most of us navigate the world today. In that sense, this could be an effective option for feeling more immersed in the game.

The integration of outside technology with console gaming is becoming more and more common, through apps like these and features such as Alexa Skill.

Will you be downloading the free Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app this Friday? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Rockstar Games]