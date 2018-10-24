CD Projekt RED Tested a Focus Mode Feature for The Witcher 3’s Combat

Fans and critics are divisive about combat in The Witcher 3. General consensus suggests it serves its purpose and is, at least, functional. However, critiques of clunkiness rarely go without mention. One facet everyone agrees upon is the combat’s brutality. The White Wolf resides in an unforgiving and harsh world. Geralt’s behavior in combat mimics these sentiments. Interestingly, CD Projekt RED was once preparing a way in which to spotlight Geralt’s ruthlessness further–a Focus Mode.

In celebration of The Witcher’s 11th year anniversary on PC, CD Projekt has been sharing random facts about the series. One factoid revealed the studio’s original plans of having Roach travel with Geralt on boats. The most recent tidbit details the aforementioned Focus Mode. CD Projekt shared the following on Twitter about the cut feature:

Witcher Fact #9 For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we were testing a gameplay feature called Focus Mode – Geralt would be able to see insides of any monster, target them and and then cut with great precision. Unfortunately, it was the feature itself that did not make the cut… pic.twitter.com/IvtnGYT2yC — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 24, 2018

The feature itself may have ended up on the chopping block, but dismemberment was still implemented. Of course, since The Witcher 3 is sans Focus Mode, Geralt’s butchering of his enemies happens at random.

If you’re looking to further explore the World of the Witcher, you’re in luck. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales just launched on PC, and comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4, 2018.

[Source: The Witcher on Twitter]