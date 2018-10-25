Team Sonic Racing Officially Delayed into 2019

Sorry, racing fans. It looks like you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on Team Sonic Racing. SEGA has confirmed that its upcoming racing game has been delayed out of 2018. On the upside, it now has an official release date: May 21, 2019.

SEGA confirmed the news in a statement to IGN, which you can read below:

Team Sonic Racing is the ultimate blend of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing, featuring your favorite characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. To deliver the highest quality experience to fans, SEGA has decided to delay the launch of the title. During this additional time, SEGA and Sumo Digital will continue to hone the title to enhance the player experience to ensure Team Sonic Racing delivers the best gameplay experience possible. We understand that many fans were looking forward to a Winter release and apologize for any inconvenience caused. We’re confident that with this additional time our teams will ensure delivering an unforgettable experience that fans can enjoy for years to come. Team Sonic Racing is now set to be released on May 21, 2019.

When it was first announced, Team Sonic Racing was given the very nebulous launch window of winter 2018. However, a recent listing promoted Team Sonic Racing‘s release window as “2019,” sparking rumors it had been delayed. SEGA had yet to comment at the time, but now things are official.

Team Sonic Racing brings the franchise’s iconic characters together in a racing showdown. They will team up in groups of three, and teamwork is the key to a successful race.

Team Sonic Racing is releasing on May 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: IGN]